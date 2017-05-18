24°
VMR benefit gig to help injured bikers

18th May 2017 6:00 PM
BEST VIEWS: The VMR Whitsunday clubhouse will host a special fundraiser for Glen and Anthony.
BEST VIEWS: The VMR Whitsunday clubhouse will host a special fundraiser for Glen and Anthony.

A FUNDRAISING effort for Anthony Pendlebury and Glen Vazzoli, who were injured after a motorbike collision at Crystal Brook in March, is back on after being postponed in April.

The event is back on at the Whisper Bay VMR clubhouse this Saturday.

A GoFundMe page was set up after the crash and has raised over $5800.

Anthony, from Proserpine, is now out of hospital and is working hard on his recovery.

Glen, from Mirani, is now in the rehabilitation ward at Townsville Hospital. He is progressing each day and is able to go outside in a wheelchair on occasion.

VMR Whitsunday has donated the use of their licensed clubhouse for a fundraising afternoon.

Entertainment for the boys will begin at 2pm and a huge auction will get under way from 6pm.

Donations of auction lots far exceed $6000.

There will be a chance to bid on scenic flights, boat trips, Mako sunnies, hairdresser packs and meal vouchers.

Donations can be made through the GoFundMe page.

It can be found online by searching "recovery for Glen and Anthony”.

FOR A CAUSE

WHAT: VMR fundraising event

WHEN: Saturday, May 21, 10am-10pm

COST: Donations are welcome

fundraiser vmr whitsundays whisper bay whitsundays

A FUNDRAISING effort for Anthony Pendlebury and Glen Vazzoli, who were injured after a motorbike collision at Crystal Brook in March, is back on.

