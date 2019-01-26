VMR call-outs up significantly in 2018

HELP: Volunteer Marine Rescue Whitsunday call-outs were up significantly in 2018 on the previous year.

HELP: Volunteer Marine Rescue Whitsunday call-outs were up significantly in 2018 on the previous year. Contributed

THE number of medical evacuations by Volunteer Marine Rescue Whitsunday almost doubled in 2018 compared to the previous year.

VMR Whitsunday was called to do 33 medical evacuations last year, compared to 17 in 2017.

Medical evacuation wasn't the only area where call-outs for the VMR increased in the Whitsunday this year.

Yearly data for the organisation showed activations for the VMR increased by 27 per cent, from 140 in 2017 to 178 last year.

VMR Whitsunday president Mal Priday said these figures rose to a 40 per cent jump when you took the number of training exercises out of the equation.

Training and patrolling accounted for 63 of the total activations for the year, compared with 58 in 2017.

Breakdowns were the highest reason for call-outs for the VMR, with a total of 56 for the year, compared to 52 the previous year.

The local VMR also helped in 11 searches in 2018 - another figure up significantly on the four searches it took part in the previous year.

Statistics from the past year also showed VMR Whitsunday was called out five times for people who ran out of fuel, four times for either sinking or dunk vessels and three times for groundings.

There was also single call-outs for a drifting vessel, an EPIRB activation and a flare activation.

Mr Priday said activations for VMR Whitsunday had been rising steadily over the past few years.

He said the increase in medical evacuations was likely because the organisation now had a better boat for them.

"We're much better equipped for medivacs,” Mr Priday said.

As well as some of the smaller medical evacuation, the VMR was also used when helicopters were not available, Mr Priday said.

With the majority of medical evacuations coming from Hamilton Island, Mr Priday expects the VMR will receive even more call-outs this year as more of the islands opened to the public again.

Among the more prominent searches in Mr Priday's mind from last year was one where they were looking for a swimmer who went missing between Coral Point at Shute Harbour and Airlie Beach in March.

Searching for the man in near gale force winds, Mr Priday said when the VMR found him three-quarters of a mile offshore he was too tired to get in the boat himself.

"He's a very lucky man,” Mr Priday said.

Mr Priday said there were some things boaties should do before heading out on the water.

He urged people to make sure they maintain their boats and also carried extra fuel.

They should also check the weather before they go out, wear life jackets and carry a VHF radio and know how to use it.