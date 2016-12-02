VMR Music Sundays hosts Christmas jam

THE tradition of a musical jam at the Whisper Bay VMR base continues this Sunday but it's not your usual Sunday event.

The December 4 edition of Music Sundays this weekend is a special Christmas party issue and everyone is invited.

Founder of the VMR Music Sunday, Jenni Wasson, said this could be for those who didn't have their own Christmas party organised or those without family in the area.

"We will put up Christmas decorations so people will feel Christmasy... so bring along your group of people and grab a spot on the lawn and make it the venue for your own Christmas party,” she said.

"It's a fantastic place to have a Christmas party overlooking the Coral Sea and the music is already organised.”

Ms Wasson said the usual board would be up the front and musos would be invited to sign up before taking to the stage.

"If they are not brave enough to get up there on their own we usually manage to put people together for those who are a bit shy so everyone gets a go,” she said.

"I make sure people are teamed up with the right people. I will have a bit of a chat with them and they let me know what they play and then whoever else signs up I will grab them and make it happen.”

A keen rock muso herself Ms Wasson said she and Jack Coumi were always there to fill in and have a go also. "We love doing Nirvana, the Foo Fighters, Creedence, Fleetwood Mac and Blondie,” she said.

SPECIAL JAM

What: VMR Music Sunday Christmas special

Where: VMR HQ, Whisper Bay

When: December 4, 2-6pm

Cost: Free