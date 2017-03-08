VMR squads put to the ultimate test

ON THE BALL: The police boat and VMR vessels out training on Saturday afternoon.

VMR crews were out in force at the weekend, being put to the test as they took part in crucial training exercises.

Last Friday night and Saturday, VMR squads from Midge Point, Burdekin, Bowen, Whitsunday and Mackay took part in the annual Sarex search and rescue exercise.

Senior constable water police officer Adrian Fitzpatrick said the training was important to build skills.

He said the VMR squads said they wanted more experience with different skills so an exercise was designed which incorporated flir, a form of night vision. "(Friday night's) activity involved using flir,” he said.

"They were looking for two male people and for a kayak which was being towed by the actual vessel which went out fishing.”

The crews successfully found one of the men but the search was suspended until the following day when they found the other man on Saturday afternoon.

State training officer Tom Hudson said the training was essential to build skills.

"These guys, even though we're all volunteers, we're all professional,” he said.

"We all work together and at the end of it, at the debrief, it'll all come out what the problems were and we'll fix it there and then.”

Senior constable Fitzpatrick said he was pleased with how the crews performed.

"Last night was a challenge experimenting with flir but they all did very well,” he said.