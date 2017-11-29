VMR transport prisoner from Hamilton Island

The 36 steel fishing boat moored off Abell Point Marina that was saved from sinking by VMR Whitsunday on Monday.

VOLUNTEER Marine Rescue on Monday had their hands full with a sinking boat on its mooring, a prisoner transport and a medivac from Hamilton Island.

President of VMR Whitsunday, Mal Priday, said a vessel on its mooring out the front of the Abell Point Marina was taking on water, after receiving permission from the owner of the 36 foot steel fishing boat, efforts to save the vessel began.

Later the VMR crew were warned that the hold was full of oily water and couldn't be pumped without a major pollution risk however the water in the tiller flat looked cleaner.

Mr Priday said the owner of the boat was grateful for the efforts on the VMR crew and made a contribution the volunteer organisation.

"Certainly if we hadn't been there it may have gone down before the owner got there,” he said.

The prisoner and medivac transport ended up being the same job after it was realised the person in police custody was also injured.

The prisoner was transported to the Abell Point Marina and was then taken to the Whitsunday Police Station.

It is unclear if the prisoner was the same 23-year old woman on a working holiday visa who was charged by police on Hamilton Island for drug offences and causing grievous bodily harm.