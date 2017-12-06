VMR Whitsunday has the best of the best

President of VMR Mal Priday said it had been a long road in order rebuild the network.

President of VMR Mal Priday said it had been a long road in order rebuild the network. Shirley Wodson

THE Volunteer Marine Rescue team aim to save lives and educate the community on the importance of safety on the water, especially coming into this silly season.

Earlier this year, Cyclone Debbie destroyed the dated radio repeaters, which allow boats to communicate with each other, on Hayman Island and Mt Robinson.

In collaboration with local businesses, a combination of donations and grants from organisations such as Westpac, Rotary Club of Airlie and the Whitsunday Lions club VMR has been able to rebuild the VHR network.

This enables VMR to promptly respond to calls for help and complete jobs efficiently.

This was proven last Monday when the crew had a busy day where they saved a sinking ship and responded to police and ambulance calls from Hamilton Island.

That President of VMR Mal Priday suggested resulted in a very packed boat.

"The cyclone caused a damage bill upwards of $80, 000 and without the generosity from businesses, the rebuild simply would not have happened.

"We believe it's the best rescue boat in Queensland”, therefore along with the new completely renewable energy powered repeater stations the team is set to make this summer one of the safest on the water.”