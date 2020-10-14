Vocal home crowd cheers Whitsunday United into finals

THE final round of regular competition ended with solid results from all the Whitsunday United teams on Saturday, signalling a promising lead up to the finals series over the next few weeks.

The U13/14 Premier team took on Country United at the Whitsunday SportsPark in front of a large and vocal home crowd.

The improving Country side threw everything at the top three Whitsunday team.

Dan Carroll broke the deadlock with a spectacular goal, giving the home side a slim 1 to 0 lead at halftime.

In the second half, the Whitsunday team exploded down the right wing with Sari Goodall terrorising the Country defence with her attacking runs and delivering two miracle goals from tight angles.

Kobi Miller topped off the scoring with a well-deserved goal late in the game.

The U13/14 Whitsunday Premiers now play fourth-placed City Bros next week in an elimination final.

The U13/14 Div 1 side travelled to Mackay minus two key players to face close rivals Mackay Lions.

With both teams in the finals, it was an important match up and the Whitsunday side came out blazing, taking control from the opening whistle and never letting the Lions into the game even though scores were tight.

Jazz Knezevic opened the scoring for Whitsunday, getting them away to an early lead and adding a second to take the team to halftime at 2 to 1.

Alex Grossi launching the ball towards goal. Photo: Penny Grossi

The second half brought more of the same with Violette Matthews and Liam Steen working hard in the midfield too stamp their dominance on the game.

A super goal by Rale Mudford put the Whitsunday squad in the clear by two goals and they maintained the pressure to the end.

The team is second on the table by one point and now has two chances to get to the grand final.

Our super women had a torrid encounter with second-placed Wanderers to end with a 2 to 2 draw, having already secured the minor premiership and a place in major semi-final.

Our Premier Men's Reserves also played an entertaining and physical match against Country United to finish the season with a 2 to 2 draw at home.

With three teams in the finals, there are exciting times ahead for Whitsunday United.