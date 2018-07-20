VW's modern day Kombi revealed

VOLKSWAGEN has built its very own Caddy shack.

The German maker has revealed a new campervan based on its compact Caddy van.

As with the iconic Kombi, the VW Caddy Beach allows you to turn a parking spot into a campsite.

"This marks our return to the campervan market in Australia," says Volkswagen Commercial vehicles marketing boss Nicholas Reid.

"With the iconic and ubiquitous Kombi van, Volkswagen forged a strong connection with travellers and explorers around the world. The Caddy Beach continues this tradition with the latest in engineering and technology."

Mobile campsite: The VW Caddy Beach is your home away from home.

The weekend warrior's dream machine is equipped with a fold-out double bed, which is matched with a walkthrough tent at the tailgate for extra guests. All five seats can be folded, allowing for greater interior space.

The Caddy Beach's campsite essentials include two folding chairs and a table, block-out window curtains, rechargeable torch and multiple storage bags.

Prices start at $44,990 (before on-road costs) with the first examples arriving in about three months.

Cosmetic touches include a Beach decal, dark roof rails and tail-lights and tinted rear windows.

Dream time: The campervan has a fold-out double bed.

Power comes from a 1.4-litre four-cylinder diesel (92kW/220Nm), matched to the brand's seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The Caddy Beach's safety gear is headlined by autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist.