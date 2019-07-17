Voluntary environmental reforms not enough to save reef

Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Minister Leeanne Enoch explored Tony Bugeja's Mackay region cane property and was shown how growers were voluntarily establishing reef-friendly farming practices.

THE State Government has put cane growers on notice that it will turn up the dial on monitoring farming practices to protect the Great Barrier Reef.

Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Minister Leeanne Enoch met with Mackay region cane growers and stakeholders to discuss the government's contentious reef protection bill.

To reduce sediment run-off onto the reef, the State Government has proposed new powers to monitor and police water quality across 35 river basins.

The proposed Environmental Protection (Great Barrier Reef Protection Measures) and Other Legislation Amendment Bill would force farmers to meet a regulated minimum standard to control run-off.

In order to enforce these changes, greater powers will be granted to the government to request data from the agricultural sector to verify the farmers' records.

The proposals have generated considerable criticism from the region's farmers, as well as industry groups, including Canegrowers and the Queensland Farmers' Federation.

Mr Bugeja said the Smartcane Best Management Practice program had improved his farming practices. He said it had created environmental and economic gains, through improved efficiency.

"It's great that the minister is coming to listen to us - I really appreciate that,” he said.

Ms Enoch acknowledged voluntary industry-led programs like Smartcane Best Management Practice program had done "amazing work to reduce run-off and improve water quality”.

Ms Enoch said Mr Bugeja - and other innovative cane growers - were taking great steps towards protecting the reef but more was needed to protect the marine icon.

"There has been work to improve water quality, but unfortunately the dial has not turned fast enough,” she said.

"The latest scientific consensus statement shows intervention is needed now to protect the reef.”

James Cook University reef water quality scientist at TropWATER and lead authors of the 2017 Scientific Consensus Statement Jane Waterhouse said the science was clear.

"The science also shows that the uptake of improved farming practices has been too slow and not widespread enough to meet the reef water quality targets necessary for a healthy reef,” Ms Waterhouse said.

Ms Enoch said the proposed bill would strike " the right balance between protecting the Great Barrier Reef while supporting farmers to improve profitability and productivity”.

She said it was important to get the right balance between protecting the 60,000 jobs reliant on the Great Barrier Reef and Queensland's $20 billion agriculture and food industries.

She said if passed, the bill would be introduced progressively over three years and farmers would be supported to implement the changes with a $10.1 million rebate scheme.