Volunteer army cut in half as 8 brigades dissolved

A Mackay Regional Council report revealed membership has dropped by more than 50 per cent in the past four years. Picture: Lee Constable

IN FLOODS, cyclones, fires and storms an army of orange volunteers steps up to protect Mackay.

But new figures have revealed the region could be exposed to disaster, as State Emergency Services memberships plummet by more than 50 per cent.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said Mackay lost eight brigades over the past five years including Collinsville, Farleigh, Northern Beaches, Walkerston, Louisa Creek, Eungella, Finch Hatton, and Coppabella.

Three other brigades could be teetering on the edge, with Midge Point and Koumala groups temporarily disbanded and the Campwin Beach SES reduced to just two members, a Mackay Regional Council report revealed.

Cartoonist Harry Bruce's humorous take on the dwindling SES numbers in the Mackay region, on Tuesday July 14.

A QFES spokesman said the eight disbanded brigades were groups in name only, and existed with no members, resources or facilities for several years.

He did not disclose how many volunteers had been lost since 2015, but a Mackay Regional Council report revealed membership has dropped by more than 50 per cent in the past four years.

A Community and Client Services report said there were 283 active members in April 2016.

The QFES spokesman said there were currently 133 active members in the Mackay region

“Fluctuation of membership reflects volunteers’ personal circumstances and availability. It can also be attributed to several factors such as leave, transfer of membership and change of membership status,” the QFES spokesman said.

He said QFES understood the challenges facing the volunteers, and said it was committed to tackling retention and membership issues.

This month Mackay councillors unanimously voted to extend the life of its SES task force, allowing for the group to assess the needs of the region’s orange army.

Outgoing chief executive officer Craig Doyle said the SES Strategic Directions Group, formed in 2017, had not met once since February.

While it was designed to meet monthly it was later downgraded to a quarterly meeting, a council document said.

“(It) should be completed as a matter of urgency, to highlight and subsequently address any risks associated with gaps in functions or capability that could pose a risk to residents in the region as a result of a disaster event,” a council report said.

Mr Crawford said 900 volunteers have left the SES since the 2014-15 financial year, dropping to 5000 active volunteers across Queensland. Picture: Kevin Farmer

This scramble to re-energise the SES was occurring across the state, as more than 20 branches have closed and 15 per cent of volunteers have left over the past five years.

Mr Crawford said 900 volunteers have left the SES since the 2014-15 financial year, dropping to 5000 active volunteers across Queensland.