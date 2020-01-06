Volunteer cares for premature and ill babies

For 25 years Gwen Grant has been volunteering at a hospital, caring for stranger's babies.

The humble Acacia Ridge resident is one of the many treasured volunteers who contribute more than 80,000 hours every year to the hospital.

Gwen and her husband Errol, who also is a volunteer at the hospital, have made a difference to the lives of thousands of people who are usually at their most vulnerable.

Everyone who meets Gwen instantly sees how warm, kind-hearted and friendly she is and it is no wonder she is able to establish instant connections with all she comes in contact with - which makes her a valuable and exceptional volunteer.

Acacia Ridge resident Gwen Grant volunteers at the Mater. She is pictured with baby Sofia who was only a few days old.

"I feel very blessed to have this life, I have always found joy in helping people," Gwen said.

When Gwen first started, she volunteered in the old children's hospital spending the first half of her day in admissions and the second half in the Special Care Unit.

"My role in children's theatre admissions was to care for the families while their children were having surgery, for some people this was the scariest day of their life. I would make them a cup of tea, bring them some food and try my best to distract them or keep the other siblings occupied," she said.

The second half of Gwen's day was spent in the Special Care Unit with premature and ill babies and is something she still does to this day and what she loves most.

"Every now and again there is a very special moment when you get to cuddle a baby, these are the most wonderful moments and I look forward to them so much," Gwen said.

To volunteer phone 3163 8599 or email volunteers@mater.org.au