Volunteer dedicates more than three decades of service

Mary Wallace has been a scout volunteer for the past 37 years and finds her role with the organisation incredibly fulfilling. CONTRIBUTED

MORE than 30 years ago Mary Wallace promised to do her best and contribute to her community when she took the scouting oath, and she remains true to that oath today.

Mrs Wallace began her scouting journey as the secretary of the Calen Scout Group when her eldest son joined cub scouts in 1982.

"Four years later the Cub Scout Leader resigned and my husband who was the assistant scout leader encouraged me to become the cub scout leader,” she said.

"I found the training was excellent for self- improvement. He might be regretting now that he encouraged me all those years ago,” Mrs Wallace laughed.

This began a chapter of her life that has never come to a close but rather was expanded on.

"I soon took on the role as district cub scout leader and became a mentor for New Leaders, which meant encouraging them and assisting them through their training.”

Mrs Wallace said she had taken great pleasure over the years watching leaders using ideas she had originally shared.

"Scouts has been a very positive part of my life. The skills you learn at scouts are invaluable,” she said.

"I've worked with many children over the years and seen them grow into successful adults and that alone has been very rewarding. You take pride in their achievements.”

Mrs Wallace said one of the most exciting changes she witnessed in scouts over the years was when girls were allowed to join throughout all rankings.

"It really elevated scouts when girls were allowed to take part at all levels. I saw that girls were keen to try just about anything and push themselves to work hard - this picked the boys' game up.”

One of her favourite moments over the years was a scouting Jamboree she attended in Maryborough.

"I was chosen to be a part of the newspaper team at the Jamboree and I learned so much.”

Mrs Wallace is now a district leader for the Hibiscus Coast District, responsible for the growth and development of young people within the Mackay region.

She has been awarded the Silver Emu, a Scouts Australia award recognising further distinguished service.

Mrs Wallace said she volunteered for scouting as she believed success was measured not by what one did but what one did to help others achieve great results.

"I enjoy seeing youth members achieve their goals and having fun whilst doing so,” shesaid.