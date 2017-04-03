Volunteer group busy at work

The Whitsunday Volunteer Group were busy at work in Conway Beach on Sunday.

OVER 600 passionate local people have come together over 48 hours to help those most vulnerable after Cyclone Debbie's wrath.

The group named 'Volunteers Whitsundays' have already hit the ground running by donating their time yesterday to help Conway Beach residents severely affected.

Volunteer member Chris Pannan said the group had already made a huge impact.

"We were at Conway Beach with busy bees and this guy up there was so overwhelmed that cars and trucks turned up with over 30 people with chainsaws,” he said.

"He was pretty much crying about how the town come together and made it happen.”

Mr Pannan said everyone regardless of skill level were welcome to come and do their bit to help the community.

Whitsunday volunteer Group outside their Shed on Shite Harbour Road. Jacob Wilson

The group is in the process of establishing their volunteer shed base on Shute Harbour Rd, across from St Vincent De Paul which could begin operating from tomorrow.

They will visit a number of local areas in coming days to assist members of the community where appropriate.

The Whitsunday Volunteer Group has also started a go-fund me page which has already raised over $3000 to assist with materials such as gloves, fuel and other essential items required to help the community.

To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/volunteerwhitsundays.

Airlie Beach marketing professional Jo Sweeny thanked Third Dimension Media for promoting the groups cause with a go-fund me video.

To stay updated with the group's progress follow them on https://www.facebook.com/groups/volunteerwhitsundays/