Volunteer spirit lifts 2017 event

TEAM EFFORT: The Airlie Beach Race Week volunteers are what makes the spectacular event possible.

FROM on-shore efforts to off-shore duties and everything in-between, Airlie Beach Race Week would not be possible without the tireless work of its volunteers.

Volunteer co-ordinator and sailor David Howells said he was working with 51 volunteers to ensure this year's Festival of Sailing crossed the finish line.

Mr Howells said the 2017 event, which runs from August 10-17 and includes "six days of sailing and seven nights of entertainment”, involved synchronising the efforts and job lists of helpers on various boats, along with senior officials, radio operators, clock-watchers, flag signal operators, and the land crew.

He said there would be seven people on each of the start and finish boats, plus the principal race officer who confirmed each day where courses would begin and end across nine divisions of racing.

Depending on prevailing winds and general weather conditions, race decisions would be made the night before each race, and up until 10am daily when boats set sail.

Volunteers were also busy putting signs on the staff boat to notify sailors of routes, making radio announcements, organising race starts including countdowns, checking the lines to ensure boats weren't "breaking” start lines, and operating the system of flags for communication between sailors and officials.

Volunteers were also crucial on land in the race office, co-ordinating and overseeing each day's events.

Mr Howells said people had arrived from all over Australia, including Perth, Tasmania, Melbourne and Sydney, to help.

"Some actually sail all the way up, spend another couple of weeks sailing around the islands, and make a big trip of it,” he said. "It's a community that gathers every year and enjoys seeing each other again.”

Race Week marketing manager Adrian Bram said organisers were also very grateful to the event's many sponsors, including Tourism and Events Queensland, at Hotel Group, Pantaenius Sail and Motor Yacht Insurance, Great Northern Brewing Co, Star FM/4MK radio, Airlie Beach Music Centre, Whitsunday Regional Council, Reef Gateway Hotel, Whitsunday Times / News Corp, Channel 7 Mackay, and Whitsundays 2 Everywhere.

Mr Bram said he was "overwhelmed” by the amount of support for an event which brought an enormous number of people into the town.