Volunteer Whitsundays completes over 100 jobs

Team Telstra were out in force assisting with Volunteer Whitsundays workshops on Good Friday.

SINCE two days after the cyclone hit, the Volunteer Whitsundays group have done over 100 jobs through their daily working bees.

And after hours of around the clock community work, there list of jobs is almost complete.

As such, Heather Batrick said the volunteer group's focus would now take a slight change with daily workshops coming to an end.

"The number of jobs has now slowed down so its a positive thing that people are getting organised and neighbours are helping each other,” she said.

"On Sundays we will now help the Endeavour Foundation if they have any people who need anything for the next couple of Sundays.”

The Volunteer Whitsundays group have attracted a wide array of volunteers to support their cause, including the Cannonvale Telstra workforce who pitched in on Good Friday.

Ms Batrick said it was the people that didn't ask for help which stood out.

"The ones that stand out most are when people are really in need that don't ask because someone asks on their behalf,” she said.

"I was working with an 80-year old gentleman named Keith who had a chainsaw and was trying to plod away at his garden.

"We were out with him to help and he fell over twice which was a concern.”

Ms Batrick thanked everyone involved in the recovery process, both locally, and those who came to support the Whitsundays from places such as Townsville and Port Douglas.

People in need for assistance are still encouraged to reach out to volunteers.