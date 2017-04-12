Volunteer Whitsundays goes from strength to strength.

Chris Panan snaps a selfie with just a few of the Volunteer Whitsunday crew cleaning up the region.

FOUNDER of the Volunteer Whitsundays group Jo Sweeney has described the online group's efforts to clean up the region in the wake of Cyclone Debbie as "contagious giving”.

As the effort of the community driven group moves from a recovery to a relief phase, daily working bees will be scaled back to one a week from Sunday April 16.

"Beyond the structured working bees, recovery has moved to relief and in the future we are focusing making as much of a footprint but in a different way,” Ms Sweeney said.

"Our momentum won't stop it will just change.”

Volunteer Whitsundays has now partnered with the Endeavour Foundation and will be focusing their efforts on the elderly in the community.

Through the Go-Fund-Me page set up by Volunteer Whitsundays more than $5600 has now been raised.

The group is reaching out to the Whitsunday community with a view to getting ideas on how the money should be spent.

Ms Sweeney said she had been inspired by what the group had been able to achieve and the by big hearted Whitsunday community which had delivered help to so many in need.

"People are posting to our page and people are connecting with each other and are helping each other out,” she said.

"That is the real community spirit of having a community run Facebook page.”

Ms Sweeney said more than 200 volunteers had offered to help with physically moving fallen trees and cleaning up the region and many more had donated household items.

During the relief phase Ms Sweeney said Volunteer Whitsundays would be offering motivational speakers, counsellors and even putting on live music to provide extra support for the people of the Whitsundays.

Ms Sweeney gave a special shout out to Tracey Lord who she described as a "community champion” driving the Go-Fund-Me page and helping people on the ground directly.

She also gave a shout out to Heather Batrick, who has been in charge of organising clean-up operations, job scheduling and volunteer sign-ups and Chris Panan who as well as being the media liaison has been very active on the chainsaw.

Volunteer Whitsundays looks forward to working with key organisations such as Rotary and the Cannonvale Neighbourhood Centre in the ongoing recovery effort.