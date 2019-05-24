Volunteers celebrated

FOR many volunteers, doing what they do for community groups and organisations all over the country is a way of getting out of the house and doing something for their community.

This is reasoning that runs true for a group of volunteers at Proserpine Historical Museum.

A love of history is also something that is common among the volunteers.

The Whitsunday Coast Guardian caught up with volunteers Gloria Cowan, Ailsa Reinke, Peter Harling and Alan Garlick during National Volunteer Week this week.

While the four have spent different amounts of time volunteering at the museum - from Mrs Reinke who was a founding member and has volunteered for 29 years, right through to Mr Garlick who has only been there a couple of months - all four love what they do.

The group says one of the things they enjoy most about their volunteer work in talking to museum visitors and being able to share the town's history.

Mrs Cowan has volunteered at the museum one day a week since 2014, volunteering there so she "had an interest”, and now she loves the history she has been able to discover about the area.

"Proserpine's got some wonderful history. When you start including Airlie Beach and Cannonvale areas... the stories are just amazing,” she said.

The group all agreed the need for volunteers was important for many community groups.

"I think with the way society is, you need volunteers,” Mrs Cowan said.

However, Mrs Reinke was quick to point out that volunteers came in all forms at the museum, with people helping run the actual museum, to history research, even to something more behind the scenes like cleaning.

Anyone who would like to volunteer at the museum, should phone 4945 3969.