Volunteers clean up beaches after cyclone

REMOVED: Some of the post-cyclone marine debris cleared by Eco Barge Clean Seas.

CLOSE to 12.5 tonnes of rubbish and marine debris has been cleaned up along the Cannonvale foreshore and the bays of Shute Harbour by Eco Barge Clean Seas and Maritime Safety Queensland, in a bid to stop post-cyclone waste from harming sea life.

Eco Barge Clean Seas founding chairwoman Libby Edge said it had been "a mammoth” clean-up, with more than 70 volunteers working over the past month to collect the land-based waste, including wreckage from the cyclone.

Sponsored by Maritime Safety Queensland, Eco Barge volunteers spent three days cleaning the foreshore from Cannonvale Beach to Abell Point Marina, collecting 3700kg of debris from the rock walls and foreshore.

Next, 56 volunteers worked on Shute Harbour and removed 8720kg of junk from bays and beaches, also over three days.

Ms Edge said in these same locations, she would normally expect to collect 200kg of waste.

Acting Minister for Main Roads and Ports, Steven Miles, said Maritime Safety Queensland had worked with the local community to identify the worst hazards and implement strategies for their removal.

Teams of volunteers will continue working on the Whitsunday islands, and are expected to collect another 300kg of waste.