Volunteers needed for new information centre

AN EXCITING opportunity exists for community- minded people who would like to help promote the Whitsundays region.

The new Visitor Information Centre is due to open at the Whitsunday Gold Coffee Plantation in Proserpine on December 22.

Applications are being taken for volunteer ambassadors to assist in the running of the centre.

Tourism Whitsundays, which oversees the VIC's operation, said it was the perfect opportunity for people with a passion for the Whitsundays to make a positive contribution to their community.

"The role our volunteer ambassadors play in terms of promoting the region and providing an excellent customer experience cannot be underestimated,” Tourism Whitsundays CEO Tash Wheeler said.

"Our role, as the region's leading marketing agency, is to increase visitation, dispersal around the region, length of stay and expenditure while here, and our volunteer ambassadors can assist with all these goals through providing ourvisitors with knowledgeable information and advice.

"The role of Whitsunday VIC ambassadors is diverse and we encourage our ambassadors to take on as much as they feel comfortable with.

"A willingness to have fun and a sense of humour are a must, as well as a passion for the region and a willingness to share their experiences with visitors.

"We find our ambassadors enjoy working in an enthusiastic team and learning new skills.”

The role involves welcoming visitors to the region and booking accommodation, tours and travel for them while they are here, brochure display and stocking, selling souvenirs and merchandise, and assisting with phone and internet inquiries from overseas and Australian travellers.

The new VIC substantially increases TW's ability to reach and educate more tourists and distribute them further and hopefully convince them to staylonger. "Research has shown that visitor information centres are more successful when connected to an attraction, such as the Whitsunday Gold Coffee Plantation, and there is easy access and visibility from the highway,” Mrs Wheeler said.

"Luring the fast-growing drive market to spend more time in the Whitsundays is vital to bolster our region's economy and we are really looking forward to the opening of the VIC in its new location.”

For further details or to find out how to get your brochure featured, visit www.tourismwhitsundays. com.au/whitsundays- volunteer-program or emailaimee.cameron@ tourismwhitsundays.com.au.