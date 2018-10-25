Volunteers needed

CALL OUT: SES Whitsunday local controller Mark Connors encourages more people to join the local SES during SES Week.

STATE Emergency Services groups in the Whitsundays are looking to recruit new members this week as the country celebrates SES Week.

Whitsunday SES local controller Mark Connors said more members were needed in the three local SES groups - Proserpine, Airlie Beach and Gloucester, which takes in Dingo Beach and Hydeaway Bay.

Mr Connors hopes SES Week, which runs until Sunday, will encourage people to think about volunteering.

He said the local groups were not looking for huge numbers of new volunteers, but would like add a few to their ranks of 30 active volunteers at the moment.

"If we could pick up another 10 or 15 members, that would be fine,” Mr Connors said.

"The concerns we have with volunteerism is everyone's very time poor.

"I don't think volunteerism is dying, I just think they (people) struggle to find time to join organisations such as ours.”

He said all volunteers with the SES needed to do regular training to maintain their skills, however, Whitsunday SES had made some changes to the way it does some of its training to be able to be more accessible.

While weekly training sessions are still held, people can now also opt to do their training in "block weekends”, where they can do the training in short, but comprehensive, periods.

In the Whitsundays, SES volunteers can be called on to do anything from responding to storms and cyclones to searching for missing people.

"It's very satisfying helping people,” Mr Connors said.

"I've known people who felt their service gave purpose to their life.

"It's not a huge burden.

"They're not being called out every week like police, fire brigade and ambulance.”

Whitsunday SES will have a stand at the Whitsunday Shopping Plaza in Cannonvale on Saturday from 9am-1pm, with members available to talk about what SES volunteers do and to answer any questions from prospective members.

Members can also visit the SES rooms in Schnapper Street, Cannonvale, or 45 Hinschen Street, Proserpine on Tuesday from 7.30pm for an information night.

They can also phone Mr Connors on 0409572154 for information.