Volunteers powering Salvation Army

The volunteers at Bowen's Salvation Army with manager Kerry Coe outside of the Family Store.

The volunteers at Bowen's Salvation Army with manager Kerry Coe outside of the Family Store. Jordan Gilliland

FOR many businesses and organisations in the Bowen region, volunteers are the power that keeps the lights on.

The Bowen branch of the Salvation Army is one of these organisations, and has recognised the hard work that volunteers do with a volunteer appreciation day.

The Bowen Salvation Army branch celebrated their staff appreciation day on May 21 as part of National Volunteer Week.

The national week sees thousands of events held across the country to say thank you to the six million Australians who volunteer.

Bowen Salvation Army Store manager Kerry Coe said volunteers were the lifeblood of the store and it "simply would be impossible without their help” to run the business.

"The volunteers that we have in this store are amazing, without them we just don't have a shop,” Mrs Coe said.

"They do everything, we've had one of our biggest six months ever and it all comes down to the effort of these amazing volunteers.

"That hard work allows the store to sort, tag, organise and sell stock quicker than ever before, and I just wanted them to know we appreciate everything that they do.”

The appreciation day saw volunteers receive certificates, gifts and a large spread of food that had been kindly donated by local businesses such as Pizza Hut, Subway and Jochheims Pies.

It was this community generosity that drove home how important the volunteers were to Mrs Coe, with a chance conversation leading to a generous donation.

"I was at Subway talking to an employee who I knew and I mentioned the event, and how excited I was for it,” Mrs Coe said.

"The manager had overheard from out the back of the store and walked out front and said she would love to donate a platter to the volunteers She didn't have to do something like that, but it just shows how much people appreciate and respect volunteers.”

Mrs Coe said that volunteering is "one of the best things you can do with your spare time”, adding it is extremely rewarding.

"If you're feeling a little lost and don't know what to do, give volunteering a go,” Mrs Coe said.

"It doesn't have to be with us and the Salvation Army, anywhere is fantastic.

"Trust me, you'll make friends for life.”

Although Mrs Coe spoke highly of her own volunteers, all in attendance at the appreciation day said that it wouldn't run as smoothly without her guidance