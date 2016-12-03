Volunteers recognised at parkrun's first birthday

MILESTONE ACHIEVED: Runners of parkrun Airlie Beach celebrate the event's first birthday on Saturday.

IT'S not often parkrun race director Bob Barford is lost for words.

He was though when parkrun Australia's Tim Oberg presented him with an engraved plaque for service to the community run event's first birthday this morning.

He said it was completely unexpected and was moved by the sentiment.

Justin Knight-Gray and Bob Barford accept awards for service to parkrun at the events first birthday celebrations on Saturday. Peter Carruthers

"Its great and nice to receive recognition of the work you do. Sometimes when you are sitting there thinking 'ahh what am I doing this for?' to get something like this you realise that people are thinking of you and do appreciate the work," he said.

Deb Raiteri and Justin Knight-Gray at the first birthday on Airlie Beach parkrun on Saturday. Peter Carruthers

Justin Knight-Gray was also acknowledged for his service.

Runners came dressed as Wonder Woman, Batman, mad scientists and clockworks for the 5km run which threw up considerable challenges in 34 degree heat.

But everyone made it home to partake in a special birthday cake outside Sorrentos at the Abell Point Marina.

Calvin and Chris Murphy at the Airlie Beach parkrun first birthday on Saturday. Peter Carruthers

Barford was a founding member of the Airlie Beach event which is part of an organisation founded in England in 2004. Last year, it recorded two million registered runners.

Parkrun is a free 5km run organised and run completely by volunteers.

Jennifer Heatley at the Airlie Beach parkrun first birthday on Saturday. Peter Carruthers

"People are really getting used to what it is about and its not so much the running and competing its the community feeling you get. Running is normally a solo effort, to add that community feeling is what parkrun does so well. It is a real feature," Mr Barford said.

Justine Turner and Jenny Fitch at the Airlie Beach parkrun first birthday on Saturday. Peter Carruthers

"You can come along to parkrun and it doesn't cost you anything. You get your 5km run and you know how you are going compared to other people."

Sylvie Martin and Matthew Curr at the Airlie Beach parkrun first birthday on Saturday. Peter Carruthers

Division 1 councillor Jan Clifford was there to sound the starting gun this morning and said the milestone was "exciting" for the event.

"I am just amazed to see people out and about and pushing themselves to stay fit and healthy," she said.