Volunteers roll up sleeves and get to work

Peter Carruthers | 9th Apr 2017 8:47 AM
Emily McKenzie-Campbell helping out with Volunteer Whitsunday on Saturday.
Emily McKenzie-Campbell helping out with Volunteer Whitsunday on Saturday.

EMILY McKenzie-Campbell this weekend has been rolling up her sleeves and getting on with with it.

The clean-up of the Whitsundays after the touch-down of Cyclone Debbie, that is.

On Saturday, Emily contacted the Facebook group Volunteer Whitsunday and met coordinator of the group Heather Batrick for a bright and early dispatch.

Asked about her motivation for getting involved Emily's response was simple: "How could you not,” she said.

"Just driving around and looking at all the mess everywhere. This area is so beautiful, I want to help get it back to the way it was as soon as possible.”

Members of Volunteer Whitsundays clear toppled trees in Cannonvale on Saturday morning.
Members of Volunteer Whitsundays clear toppled trees in Cannonvale on Saturday morning.

"I have got a spare time and free hands, why not? she asked.

Jo Sweeney set up the page just days after Cyclone Debbie tore the region to shreds and Heather has been on board as a coordinator since the early days.

"My role at the moment is to organise all the volunteers but also assist with getting the donations in and setting up the bank account for the Go Fund Me page,” she said.

Heather said money that was donated through the group's Go Fund Me page would be spent on food vouchers and could be accessed by making a request through the Volunteer Whitsudnays Facebook page.

The group has been gifted a dedicated mobile phone that can be reached by dialling 0437 522 787 if you either need a hand cleaning up or if you want to lend a hand to clean up.

Chris Pannan out and about on Saturday morning clearing trees with Volunteer Whitsunday.
Chris Pannan out and about on Saturday morning clearing trees with Volunteer Whitsunday.

"We are currently trying to get some volunteers to come up from Mackay,” she said.

Already the group had 1000 members and a group of what Heather described as "core volunteers” had been working almost full time to clear up the region.

"There are three guys, Tony Nathan and Les came down from Townsville just to help out. Les has just worked everyday, same with Tony and Nathan...which is what we need,” Heather said.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  cyclone debbie tc debbie volunteering whitsundays whitsundays

