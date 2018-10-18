Inside the secret world of our elite combat medics

Serving on the frontline, these ‘Voodoo Medics’ have fought some of the bloodiest battles

THEY'RE the sworn healers working alongside Australia's most elite fighters.

When their Special Forces mates are injured in battle, they snap into action to patch them up.

Serving on the frontline of the frontline, the medics of Australia's Special Operations Command have fought some of the bloodiest battles - to save our soldiers' lives - in the desert and dusty field hospitals of Afghanistan.

Now these least-known heroes - who served with our Special Forces in the Middle East over the past 15 years - are sharing their stories of trauma, resilience and post-traumatic growth.

From Monday October 22, The Daily Telegraph will take you inside the secret world of Voodoo Medics.

In rare interviews with six of the most experienced and decorated medics, Special Forces operators whose lives depended on them, and the families of those they could not save, we expose the heroism, tragedy and resilience of this remarkable group of men.

This eight-part documentary also explores how these men prepared for what they would face in combat, responded to it on the day and ultimately - even if not immediately - became better for it.

