VOTE: Favourite hairdressers of the Whitsundays

Hair is serious business in the Whitsundays! A total of 24 business were nominated and we've cut it down to a top eight. Kevin Farmer

NOMINATIONS are in and Whitsunday residents have spoken loud and clear about who their favourite hairdressers in town are.

More than 200 people commented on the Whitsunday Times' Facebook post to nominate their top salons and hairdressers across the region.

A total of 24 business were nominated - and we've cut it down to a top eight.

Vote in our poll below to let us know who wins your vote.

Who's the best of the best out of our top eight hairdressers?

Shear Pleasure

Urban Hair and Beauty

Sacred Art of Hair

Guys and Dolls

Adam and Eve

Bowen Hair Care

Organica Hair and Body Bar Vote View Results

About the top eight:

1. Glambox Hair Studio

The Cannonvale-based salon earned rich praise from its fans.

Sharon McLeod: Whilst on a camping holiday which included a six-week trek through Arnhem Land and a stopover in the Whitsundays, my hair was looking very bleak. The team at Glambox came to the rescue.

Zoe Allan: Family owned business and all amazing, talented hairdressers. The girls are always friendly and I am always so pleased with my colour.

Kat J. Merrylees: Glambox!!! Super friendly, family owned, amazing colourists, always walk out feeling amazing!

2. Shear Pleasure

The nominations rolled in for the Proserpine salon with some puppy love also getting a mention.

Anita Jones: Great with hair, great with service, great with prices.

Selena Clancy: All the girls are highly trained & happy! Its always the best day getting your hair done, I always get compliments on my blonde. Love you all.

Jane Patterson: Always listen to your wants and needs. Offer great advice and even better styles. Amazing colourist too.

Skye Brand: Shear Pleasure Whitsundays staff are beautiful, caring and always deliver exactly what you asked for. Walk out feeling a million dollars.

Robin Duke: Shear Pleasure hands down! They are innovative with their craft and very accommodating to all of their clientele. Just plain fantastic ❤️ AND they have Eli and Ava

Christine Koolman: Shear Pleasure 100% Who else would have their dog help ease the anxiety of kids getting a cut. Great bunch of ladies.

Nicky Bryan: Shear pleasure! Rianna Read, Jodi Lorraway great atmosphere, amazing prices, incredible staff! Love going there.

3. Urban Hair and Beauty

Another nod for a Proserpine-based salon.

Raylene Willcox: Very welcoming and friendly, relaxing, but professional atmosphere, and Kendell and the ladies are amazing at what they do.

Madi Moore: Have gone there for years. Great prices and even better staff.

Emily Page: AMAZING STAFF! After Cyclone Debbie we were without water for almost 2 weeks, we walked into see the girls and they gave us a shampoo and blow dry for free! They're also great at what they do and the best value for money around.

Rachel Van Muyen: Kendell Davies and all her team at Urban Hair & Beauty. This driven young lady has gone out on her own and started her own salon and surrounded herself with an awesome team. Friendly, professional, well priced. Beautifully appointed salon and keeps up to date with the latest techniques & trends.

4. Sacred Art of Hair

Alison Rodgers: Love Davina's skills at Sacred Art of Hair. Always knows what works best with my cut and colour, but listens to my ideas.

Maree Reardon: The Sacred Art of Hair in Proserpine. Davina has been my hairdresser since she purchased the salon many years ago. Been very happy with her.

Tammy Leech: Sacred Art of hair is where I would recommend, Davina does amazing work, will always try to fit you in when YOU want AND you even get offered a wine to enjoy. Always walk out a happy customer

Melodie Linda Pye: The Sacred Art of Hair, Davina has always made me look and feel the best at her Salon. Both myself and my partner have always gone to the Sacred Art Of Hair for many years and will not go anywhere else.

Janette Joy Zink: Sacred Art of Hair is the best salon Owner Davina Craig Briskey is the best hairdresser , she makes customers feel so special and her skills and dedication are outstanding , you walk out of Sacred Art of Hair feeling like you have won a million dollars and the feeling that you look fantastic and when everyone comments"Where did you get your hair done " I say Sacred Art of Hair of course.

5. Guys and Dolls

Vicki Plowman: Guys&Dolls,,, Airlie Beach,,, Shanon Plowman was born into Hairdressing,,, He is Fourth Generation in his family to take up the profession,,, I Love his Work;;;His clients always look Fabulous after their "Do",,10 🌟's

Sammy Jane: Without a doubt in the world.. GUYS AND DOLLS!!! The staff are INCREDIBLE- perfect colourists (especially blondes!!), very reasonably priced, ridiculously friendly and accommodating and are also great (and patient)with my toddlers hair! Shanon and Daisy are divine and I would 100% recommend GUY AND DOLLS to everyone!! They also sell brilliant hair care products too!!

Kellie Brookes: Guys and dolls - the staff are super friendly and do amazing colours cuts... espresso martini's 🍸 Shanon Plowman Daisy Warren ❤️

Ali Alty: Guys and Dolls Hair Studio - I was recomended to these guys when I first moved to town 6 years ago and have never had better service, great on blondes and they styled me and my friends for my engagement party - amazing! Shanon Plowman and Daisy Warren are so good at what they do and I send everyone to them!

6. Adam and Eve

Maree Foote: Adam and Eve love their personal service, amazing skills and best colour consultants.

Adam and Eve: Amie has a total understanding of your hair, cut and colour and will always work with you to change your look. She has amazing employees and apprentices as well. Love them all

Beccah Joann: Adam and Eve for the win! Amie Chalmers has been my hair dresser for the last 7 years. I absolutely recommended her to anybody! Everything about her and her salon is amazinggggggggg.

7. Bowen Hair Care

Samantha Roberts: Megan Roberts at Bowen Hair Care. Megan's attention to detail, patience and unique attitude towards hair and making anyone feel amazing is second to none. She stays up to date with the latest styles and trends and isn't afraid to let someone know that the mullet they want, would actually suit better as a bob, but each to their own!

8. Organica Hair and Body Bar

Jessica Sayers Organica Hair + Body Bar! The only person to lighten my hair organically, first go! Best service and atmosphere in store! 100% amazing!