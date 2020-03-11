Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There are no plans to postpone the looming council elections amid coronavirus fears and people who don’t vote will be fined if they lack a reasonable excuse.
There are no plans to postpone the looming council elections amid coronavirus fears and people who don’t vote will be fined if they lack a reasonable excuse.
Council News

Vote going ahead despite virus fears

by Jack McKay and Janelle Miles
11th Mar 2020 7:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COUNCIL elections will go ahead amid the coronavirus crisis, with authorities warning they will not waive fines for those who don't have a reasonable excuse for not voting.

The Electoral Commission of Queensland says it is closely monitoring the situation ahead of millions of Queenslanders heading to the ballot box on March 28.

An ECQ spokesman said the current advice from Queensland Health was that there was no need to take "additional precautions".

Queensland’s council election will go ahead on March 28. Photo: Renee Albrecht
Queensland’s council election will go ahead on March 28. Photo: Renee Albrecht

"The ECQ is providing advice to temporary election staff about measures recommended by Queensland Health, that members of the public should be taking normal precautions, such as good hand and respiratory hygiene," he said.

"The ECQ is able to respond should there be an increase in postal votes, although current trends in applications are broadly aligned with previous election events."

He confirmed there were no plans to waive the fines of voters who did not have a "valid reason" for not turning up on polling day.

Health Minister Steven Miles said there would be arrangements for voters unable to attend a booth on election day. "There are plenty of mechanisms ... I'd encourage them to visit the Electoral Commission website," he said.

coronavirus editors picks electoral commission of queensland local government elections 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Drunk and high' man caused $1.5m Mackay hotel trashing

        premium_icon 'Drunk and high' man caused $1.5m Mackay hotel trashing

        Crime The 27-year-old had no idea the level of damage his actions would cause as he left a NYE party.

        Push to bring more doctors to Prossie

        premium_icon Push to bring more doctors to Prossie

        News Minister for Regional Health Mark Coulton said he hoped to ‘change the narrative’...

        Cruise ship visits cancelled

        premium_icon Cruise ship visits cancelled

        News Three cruise ship visits to the Whitsundays have been cancelled this week, bringing...

        FLOODING: More roads closed due to heavy rain

        FLOODING: More roads closed due to heavy rain

        News More rains in the region have forced closures of another two roads