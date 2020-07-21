Menu
Arlo Lovett, 12 weeks. Picture: Contributed.
People and Places

VOTE NOW: Help choose Mackay’s cutest baby for 2020

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@dailymercury.com.au
21st Jul 2020 7:11 PM | Updated: 8:30 PM
THE Daily Mercury put out a call for Mackay's cutest baby and wow, our readers did not disappoint.

We were overwhelmed with the number of cute babies posted to our Facebook page.

And so we have decided to split the entries into categories so we can revel in their cuteness a little longer, but more importantly, have your help to narrow down the finalists.

VOTE: Which bub is Mackay’s cutest baby?

Vote in this poll

The first poll is now open, so please vote and share the poll so all your family and friends can get involved too.

The poll will remain open until 8pm on Sunday evening.

Note: The poll does not work in the app so please use a browser to make your selection

