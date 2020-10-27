Menu
Vote to help crown the best beautician in the Whitsundays. Picture: File
Fashion & Beauty

VOTE NOW: Best beautician in the Whitsundays

Laura Thomas
27th Oct 2020 2:00 PM
WHETHER it's getting those brows on fleek or helping you unwind with a much-needed massage, beauticians are a gift for those privy to a pamper.

The Whitsunday Times, Whitsunday Coast Guardian and Bowen Independent put the call out on social media to search for the best beautician in the Whitsundays, and our readers did not disappoint.

We've compiled the nominations into a poll that will be open until 10pm on Sunday with the winner announced next week.

Now, it's up to you to show some love for your favourite beautician by voting for them.

Please share the poll so all your family and friends can get involved too.

Beauticians have to register more than 1 per cent of the vote to move above 0 per cent in the poll.

Note: The poll does not work in the Whitsunday Times app so please use a browser to make your selection.

Who is the best beautician in the Whitsundays?

