Voting is now under way to crown the best GP in the Whitsundays. Picture: FILE
Health

VOTE NOW: Search is on for best GP in the Whitsundays

Laura Thomas
15th Oct 2020 4:00 PM
EVERY day, health heroes across the Whitsundays work tirelessly to keep us well and their dedication has been even more evident this year.

The Whitsunday Times, Whitsunday Coast Guardian and Bowen Independent put the call out on social media to search for the best GP in the Whitsundays, and our readers did not disappoint.

We've compiled the nominations into a poll that will be open until 10pm on Sunday with the winner announced next week.

Now, it's up to you to show some love to your GP by voting for them.

Please share the poll so all your family and friends can get involved too.

Doctors have to register more than 1 per cent of the vote to move above 0 per cent in the poll.

Note: The poll does not work in the Whitsunday Times app so please use a browser to make your selection.

Reader poll

Who is the best GP in the Whitsundays?

View Results
Whitsunday Times

