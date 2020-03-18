Menu
The Whitsunday Times is on the hunt to find the region's best customer service from one of its best employees.
The Whitsunday Times is on the hunt to find the region's best customer service from one of its best employees.
VOTE NOW: Search for the Whitsunday's best customer service

Jordan Gilliland
by
18th Mar 2020 4:34 PM
FROM hardware to hospitality staff, there are dozens of hard-working employees in the Whitsundays who deserve recognition.

The Whitsunday Times is on the hunt to find the region's best customer service from one of its best employees.

After putting a call out on Facebook, we were inundated with nominations from happy employers, clients and customers.

Now, it's up to you to decide the region's best customer service. Voting closes on Friday at 6pm and the winner will be announced next week.

BEST OF WHITSUNDAY: Who is the best customer service person in the Whitsunday region?

