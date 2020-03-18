VOTE NOW: Search for the Whitsunday's best customer service

The Whitsunday Times is on the hunt to find the region's best customer service from one of its best employees.

FROM hardware to hospitality staff, there are dozens of hard-working employees in the Whitsundays who deserve recognition.

After putting a call out on Facebook, we were inundated with nominations from happy employers, clients and customers.

Now, it's up to you to decide the region's best customer service. Voting closes on Friday at 6pm and the winner will be announced next week.