VOTE NOW: The best catch in the Whitsundays

Corbin, Bronte and Miley Odd with a tuna caught of Poole Island on the Easter weekend.

SURROUNDED by azure blue waters, the Whitsundays offers world-class fishing with million-dollar views.

The Whitsunday Times, Whitsunday Coast Guardian and Bowen Independent put out a call for the best catch in the Whitsundays and budding fishers did not disappoint.

Many of the best catches are sure to have you reeling, so vote for your favourite now!

The poll is now open, so please vote and share the poll so all your family and friends can get involved too.

The poll will remain open until 10pm on Sunday evening.

Catches have to register more than one per cent of the vote to move above zero per cent on the poll.

Note: The poll does not work in the app so please use a browser to make your selection.