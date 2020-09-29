Menu
Vote now for the best hairdresser in the Whitsundays. Picture: FILE
Fashion & Beauty

VOTE NOW: The best hairdresser in the Whitsundays

Laura Thomas
29th Sep 2020 4:00 PM
WHETHER you're a 'short back and sides' kind of guy or a girl who love hours of fuss and foils, once you find someone who understands your 'do', there's no going back.

The Whitsunday Times, Whitsunday Coast Guardian and Bowen Independent put the call out in search of the best hairdresser in the Whitsundays, and our readers did not disappoint.

We've compiled the nominations into a poll that will be open until 10pm on Sunday with the winner announced next week.

Now, it's up to you to show some love to your hairdresser by voting for them.

Please share the poll so all your family and friends can get involved too.

Hairdressers have to register more than 1% of the vote to move above 0% in the poll.

So, chop chop, get voting!

Note: The poll does not work in the app so please use a browser to make your selection.

Reader poll

Who is the best hairdresser in the Whitsundays?

View Results
