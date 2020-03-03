VOTE NOW: The Whitsundays' best coffee finalists named
WHETHER you're a basic cappuccino drinker or have a preference for a coffee with more words than a dictionary (double strength, extra-hot, soy, frappuccino, anyone?), there's no doubt Australians love a good coffee.
We put the call out to the Whitsundays and asked readers to nominate their go-to coffee shop and were inundated with comments.
We tallied the votes and put them in a poll, ready for you to tell us who has the best brew in the Whitsundays.
FINALISTS
- Whitsunday Gold Coffee - Proserpine
- Jochheim's Pies - Bowen
- Meraki Whitsundays - Bowen
- Wisdom Cafe - Airlie Beach
- Le Sorelle Coffee House - Bowen
- The Betterbody Cafe - Cannonvale
- Garuma - Airlie Beach
- Fat Frog Beach Cafe - Cannonvale
- Sails On Main - Bowen
- Paradiso Whitsundays - Airlie Beach
- Graze Cafe - Proserpine
- 22 Buttercup Lane - Proserpine