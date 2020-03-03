VOTE NOW: The Whitsundays' best coffee finalists named

WHETHER you're a basic cappuccino drinker or have a preference for a coffee with more words than a dictionary (double strength, extra-hot, soy, frappuccino, anyone?), there's no doubt Australians love a good coffee.

We put the call out to the Whitsundays and asked readers to nominate their go-to coffee shop and were inundated with comments.

We tallied the votes and put them in a poll, ready for you to tell us who has the best brew in the Whitsundays.

FINALISTS

Whitsunday Gold Coffee - Proserpine

Jochheim's Pies - Bowen

Meraki Whitsundays - Bowen

Wisdom Cafe - Airlie Beach

Le Sorelle Coffee House - Bowen

The Betterbody Cafe - Cannonvale

Garuma - Airlie Beach

Fat Frog Beach Cafe - Cannonvale

Sails On Main - Bowen

Paradiso Whitsundays - Airlie Beach

Graze Cafe - Proserpine

22 Buttercup Lane - Proserpine