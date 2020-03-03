Menu
Vote in the Whitsundays best coffee 2020.
Lifestyle

VOTE NOW: The Whitsundays' best coffee finalists named

Jordan Gilliland
by
3rd Mar 2020 5:35 PM
WHETHER you're a basic cappuccino drinker or have a preference for a coffee with more words than a dictionary (double strength, extra-hot, soy, frappuccino, anyone?), there's no doubt Australians love a good coffee.

We put the call out to the Whitsundays and asked readers to nominate their go-to coffee shop and were inundated with comments.

We tallied the votes and put them in a poll, ready for you to tell us who has the best brew in the Whitsundays.

FINALISTS

  • Whitsunday Gold Coffee - Proserpine
  • Jochheim's Pies - Bowen
  • Meraki Whitsundays - Bowen
  • Wisdom Cafe - Airlie Beach
  • Le Sorelle Coffee House - Bowen
  • The Betterbody Cafe - Cannonvale
  • Garuma - Airlie Beach
  • Fat Frog Beach Cafe - Cannonvale
  • Sails On Main - Bowen
  • Paradiso Whitsundays - Airlie Beach
  • Graze Cafe - Proserpine
  • 22 Buttercup Lane - Proserpine

Reader poll

Where can you find the Whitsunday's best coffee in 2020?

View Results
Whitsunday Times

