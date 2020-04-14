Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
YUM: Help us crown the best burger in the Whitsundays in our online poll.
YUM: Help us crown the best burger in the Whitsundays in our online poll.
News

VOTE NOW: Who makes the best burgers in the Whitsundays?

Jordan Gilliland
by
14th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THEY are the two-handed food item that's impossible to not love, but the question is who flips the best burgers in the Whitsundays?

We put the call out on Facebook for nominations for your favourite joint to get a mouth-watering burger and were inundated with responses.

From all across the region it appeared there is no shortage of delicious burgers to munch into. 

We've shortened the list to the most popular nominations, and compiled them in a poll to find the region's best burger makers.

So, help crown your top burger in the region by voting for your favourite and making them officially the best in the Whitsundays. 

Voting closes on Friday at 6pm and the winner will be announced next week.

 

Reader poll

Who makes the best burger in the Whitsundays?

View Results
best burger best of whitsunday whitsunday food
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Sharon Strzelecki is back

      Sharon Strzelecki is back
      • 14th Apr 2020 3:44 PM

      Top Stories

        Iconic Bowen business temporarily shuts its doors

        premium_icon Iconic Bowen business temporarily shuts its doors

        Business They are using the decreased business to renovate and upgrade their premises

        How to help VMR volunteers stay home too

        premium_icon How to help VMR volunteers stay home too

        News With three activations in just one day, it’s not only yourself that’s at risk when...

        Cops dish out $100K in Covid-19 fines in just 24 hours

        premium_icon Cops dish out $100K in Covid-19 fines in just 24 hours

        News Police hand out $100K in Covid-19 fines to Queenslanders

        Collinsville’s ambitious plan to spread joy between towns

        premium_icon Collinsville’s ambitious plan to spread joy between towns

        News Collinsville residents are getting behind a colourful movement but one woman has a...