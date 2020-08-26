Menu
Vote now to help crown the best chicken schnitty in the Whitsundays. Photo: Bob Barker.
Opinion

VOTE NOW: Who serves up the best schnitty in Whitsundays?

Elyse Wurm
26th Aug 2020 5:10 PM
IT'S a pub staple that's had diners drooling for decades.

The chicken schnitzel is an old-fashioned favourite around many dinner tables so we put the call out to find the best one in the Whitsundays.

The nominations flooded in and we've collated them into an online poll so you can decide the overall winner.

Based on your votes, in the running we have Grand View Hotel, Central Hotel, Bowen Hotel, Larrikin Hotel, Prince of Wales Hotel, Whitsunday Gold Coffee, Pit Pony Tavern, Metropole Hotel and Blaze Cafe.

Votes can be placed from now until 11pm on Sunday night, so be sure to have your say to help your favourite eatery win the crown for best schnitty in the Whitsundays.

Reader poll

Who serves up the best schnitty in the Whitsundays?

View Results
business chicken schnitzel online poll vote whitsundays business your say
