VOTE NOW: Who's the best personal trainer in the Whitsundays

The search is on for the Whitsundays' favorite personal trainer.

WITH the great outdoors on our doorstep, the Whitsundays is full of fitness fanatics, who love being pushed to their limits.

Whether it be boxing, weights, outdoor training, cross fit or yoga, there truly is something for everyone, and there's plenty of personal trainers to meet the demand.

With so much choice, we're on the hunt for the region's best personal trainer.

We put a call-out on Facebook and were overwhelmed with the response, as more than 150 comments flooded in, as people nominated their personal trainer, or someone they know who deserves recognition for their dedication to their clients.

With over 20 personal trainers nominated, we've created a poll, and need your help to determine just who is the Whitsunday's best personal trainer.

Voting closes on Thursday at midnight.