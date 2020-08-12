Menu
Vote now to help choose who is the cutest baby in the Whitsundays.
Parenting

VOTE NOW: Who’s the cutest baby in the Whitsundays?

Laura Thomas
12th Aug 2020 5:00 PM
THE Whitsundays is famous for beautiful beaches and islands, but little did we know we also have some incredibly cute babies.

The Whitsunday Times, Whitsunday Coast Guardian and Bowen Independent put out a call for the Whitsundays' cutest baby and wow, our readers did not disappoint.

We were overwhelmed with the number of cute babies posted to our Facebook pages.

Who's the cutest baby in the Whitsundays?

Vote in this poll

The poll is now open, so please vote and share the poll so all your family and friends can get involved too.

The poll will remain open until 10pm on Sunday evening.

Babies have to register more than 1% of the vote to move above 0% on the poll.

Note: The poll does not work in the app so please use a browser to make your selection

Whitsunday Times

