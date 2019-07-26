Menu
Cutie Hudson Piggott is 15 months old, and his curls get all the girls.
Parenting

VOTE: One of these babies will be Bowen's cutest bub

Georgia Simpson
by
26th Jul 2019 3:00 PM
WHEN the Bowen Independent put a call out for Bowen's cutest bub, we were delighted - but overwhelmed with the response.

All the photos submitted were adorable, and we thank you all for sharing your little bundles of joy with us.

However, there were far too many gorgeous little babies for us to choose just one, so we've created a poll so you can help us whittle it down to Bowen's top 8 cutest babies.  

The cut off was 2 years and under, and only those submitted with first and last names have been included in the poll.

So please vote and share the poll so all your friends and family can get involved too.

And remember- it's just a bit of fun, and every single baby is a winner already.

VOTE: Which little Bowen cherub is the cutest?

