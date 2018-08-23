Menu
LAND HO: The Young Endeavour is holding an open day at Abell Point Marina in September.
Voyage applications are open for the Young Endeavour

Claudia Alp
23rd Aug 2018 2:42 PM

THE dream of drifting off into the sunset might become a reality for lucky locals who claim a berth on the Young Endeavour when she sets sail between January-July next year.

Applications are now open for young adults aged 16-23 to experience a voyage along the East Coast of Australia as part of the Young Endeavour Youth Scheme.

An open day, held at Abell Point Marina on September 8, will give potential voyagers an opportunity to explore the national sail training ship, meet the crew and find out how to get on board in the new year.

The sails, usually 11 days long, are intended to give young adults a taste of sea experience while increasing self-awareness, developing teamwork and leadership skills and creating a strong sense of community among the young crew.

At this stage, one voyage will be departing Airlie Beach in 2019 with the first set to make headway for Gladstone on June 26.

The Young Endeavour departed Airlie Beach for Cairns on August 2 while a second trip left for Gladstone on August 10.

There will be an opportunity to ask the crew questions about the voyages particularly in regards to eligibility for financial assistance which can also be determined on the Young Endeavour website.

The crew would like to advise that the training ship is not wheelchair or pram accessible during the open day.

More information on fees, eligibility, and the voyage can be found on the Young Endeavour website.

