Vulnerable shark butchered on beach under investigation

AUTHORITIES are investigating the circumstances behind a dead sawfish found without its snout on a Mackay beach.

A Fisheries Queensland spokesman said the shark was found on Belmunda Beach on Monday.

"Sawfish are protected throughout Queensland and are listed as a no-take species," the spokesman said.

"If accidentally caught, these species must be immediately and carefully returned to the water.

"It is illegal to be in possession of any part of any no-take species, including a sawfish rostrum (snout)."

The sawfish is one of the most vulnerable species of sharks and rays found within the world heritage-listed Great Barrier Reef.

They grow slowly, mature late, have a low reproduction rate, are found in low numbers and can have highly specific habitats.

Sawfish also face threats from climate change, coastal development, declining water quality and being incidentally captured by commercial fishers.

The Fisheries Queensland spokesman said anyone caught in possession of any no-take species, including parts thereof, face a maximum fine of $133,450 under the Fisheries Act 1994.

"Members of the public who have information about who may have caught and discarded the sawfish should phone Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol's Mackay office on 4999 8551 or the Fishwatch hotline on 1800 017 116."