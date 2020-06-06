Menu
A 40-year-old Aboriginal man has died after collapsing at Acacia Prison in Western Australia, but authorities say his death does not appear to be suspicious.
Crime

Indigenous prisoner dies after he collapses

6th Jun 2020 1:15 PM

A 40-year-old Aboriginal man has died after collapsing at a prison in Western Australia.

The Acacia Prison inmate was found on Friday but he could not be revived and was pronounced dead at hospital, the state's Department of Justice said in a statement on Saturday.

Police say there does not appear to be anything suspicious, but they are investigating and there will be an inquest given it is a death in custody.

The Department of Justice will also conduct an internal review.

Acacia Prison is privately-run by Serco Australia

Originally published as WA Aboriginal prisoner dead after collapse

