Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Neill, John and Denis Wagner have won their case against the Nine Network. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt
Neill, John and Denis Wagner have won their case against the Nine Network. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt
Breaking

Wagners win defamation case against Nine Network

6th Sep 2019 12:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Nine Network report defamed a wealthy Queensland family by insinuating it was responsible for a 2011 flood in which 12 people died, a jury has determined.

Toowoomba's Wagner family sued over the 60 Minutes report, which suggested it caused the fatal flood in Grantham when a wall at a Lockyer Valley quarry they owned collapsed.

The four-person Brisbane Supreme Court jury reached the verdict on Friday, also finding journalist Nick Cater defamed the Wagners, with the court now to determine damages.

More to come

More Stories

60 minutes channel 9 defamation editors picks flooding wagner family

Top Stories

    He's made of the Wright stuff

    premium_icon He's made of the Wright stuff

    Sport Brahmans skipper rallies the club's supporters ahead of grand final

    Researchers solving impossible reef water quality dilemma

    premium_icon Researchers solving impossible reef water quality dilemma

    Environment A new, low cost way to manage one of the biggest threats to the reef

    Adani's finances 'cause for concern'

    premium_icon Adani's finances 'cause for concern'

    Opinion Are Carmichael mine supporters taking an 'unacceptable gamble'

    Man denies making rape joke

    premium_icon Man denies making rape joke

    Crime Police were waved down by concerned onlookers who heard the joke.