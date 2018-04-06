Wait for Whitsunday shade sails finally over

Airlie Sail and Shade Solutions have been hard at work manufacturing sails for the Whitsunday Regional Council.

Airlie Sail and Shade Solutions have been hard at work manufacturing sails for the Whitsunday Regional Council.

A SIGNIFICANT step forward in providing for the Whitsunday community was achieved this week, 12 months on from Cyclone Debbie.

Shade sails throughout the Whitsundays destroyed by the Category 4 storm will be replaced this week in a project that will manufacture more than 2000 square meters of sail.

With long awaited insurance approval being granted Whitsunday Regional Council will roll out the first stage of their shade sails replacement program.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said insurance delays with gaining approval to repair or replace damaged sails were frustrating.

"However, now that we have been given the green light by the insurers, council moved quickly and awarded the contract to local company Airlie Sail and Shade Solutions ," he said.

Installation of replacement sails will kick off from Monday around the region.

Cannonvale Foreshore, Bowen Foreshore, Collinsville and Proserpine pools, Proserpine Skate Park, Bowen Town Square, Darby Munro Park, Hansen Park and Halpannel Park are some of the sites having shade sails replaced.

Judy Mitchell from Airlie Sail and Shade Solutions said stage one of the Cyclone Debbie shade rectification works are now underway, with 11 sites in the first stage.

"It is pleasing to be awarded a significant council contract which then allows the benefit to be shared with other local subcontractors and suppliers," Ms Mitchell said.

Stage two of the works have just been approved and these will follow with shades at an additional 11 sites including Collinsville.

All shades are manufactured in our Cannonvale facility where we have employed additional staff, all local based, to assist in our manufacture and installation teams.

Subject to weather all damaged sails will be replaced by the first week of May.