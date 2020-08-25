Temperatures have again dropped dramatically in southern parts of the state with people in some areas waking up to apparent temperatures of -7.2C.

The Darling Downs and Granite Belt are again shivering through a chilly morning, with -2.9C recorded in Oakey just after 5am - but the Bureau of Meteorology says it actually felt like -7.2.

The actual temperature was colder in Applethorpe with -3.5C, with an apparent temperature of -6.1.

Wellcamp Airport -1.3 at 5.20 am, with an apparent temperature of -5.1 It was much warmer in nearby Toowoomba, with an an actual temperature of 5.9, but it still felt a couple of degrees cooler.

In the Burnett, it was -1.6C in Kingaroy, with an apparent temperature almost three degrees colder.

Brisbane's temperature was 8.8C and a degree cooler at the airport.

To the city's west, it was .8C at Amberly, with the apparent temp dropping below -1C and 4.4C at Archerfield (5.20am), with an apparent temperature of 1.6C.

It was 6.5C at Coolangatta at 5.20am, and a chilly 4.5C at Sunshine Coast Airport, but it felt at least 2C cooler

It was also cool start in central Queensland and coalfields with temperatures dipping below 10C at Gladstone airport, Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

It dipped to 3.8C at Biloela with an apparent temperature at -0.6. The temperatures dropped below 5C at Blackwater and Clermont airports.

The Bureau of Meteorology asays there was expected to be widespread frost in the southern interior for the next couple of days.

"We should start to see the return of coastal showers from the midweek," forecaster Shane Kennedy said on Monday.

"Wednesday, Thursday we've got a slight to medium chance of a shower just around the southeast and that will extend to all the way up to the tropics by the end of the week."

Originally published as Waking up to -7.2C: State's coldest spot