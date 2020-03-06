Walk on the wild side of the Whitsundays

Snap at a croc at this unique Whitsunday business

AN ANCIENT predator sat lazily on the banks, as a pack of adventurers quietly lined up their shot.

The snap of the cameras on-board the Whitsunday Crocodile Safari signalled that another familiar scaly face had been spotted along the banks of the Pioneer River.

Ruby, Lenny, Lefty, Boofhead, and Ginger, the river's resident crocodiles, were all familiar faces to tour company owner Steve Watson.

For the past 20 years, Mr Watson has been hosting wildlife adventures for people from all corners of the earth.

Whitsunday Crocodile Safari owner Steve Watson with his son Joshua on a tour of the croc-infested waters of the Pioneer River.

With newborn babies to 102 year-olds climbing on-board his vessel, Mr Watson said "everyone goes on the tour".

The eco-tourism operator said the five-hour tour of the river and surrounding Goorganga Plains allowed visitors to experience the wild side of the Whitsundays.

Tourists get up close and personal with the Pioneer River crocs on the Whitsunday Crocodile Safari.

Journeying through the rivers, mangroves, and wetlands, Mr Watson said tourists could meet more than the scaly crocs, with birds, fish, lizards and all manner of plant life blooming in the region.

But an international crisis threatens this outback oasis.

A crocodile basking on the bank of the Pioneer River.

Mr Watson said four cruise ships had been diverted from the Whitsundays as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

With ships redirecting away from Asia, and by extension the Great Barrier Reef, Mr Watson said he had lost about 120 customers this year.

"Obviously we're concerned but it's affecting everything, not just tourism," he said

But with Aussies as in love with the outback as overseas visitors, Ms Watson said the crocs would just have to start entertaining more domestic tourists.

Mr Watson said he was unfazed by the current crisis.

"We've been through all the other ones, SARS, the GFC, Ansett Airlines," he said.

"We'll keep going. We'll hang in there."