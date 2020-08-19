WALK THIS WAY: $3M proposal sparks calls for more paths

The new track would start from Yangaro's private land at the corner of Jasinique Dve and Langford Rd in Flametree before winding along the creek. Photo: Contributed

PLANS for a $3 million eco-experience walking track in the Whitsundays has sparked discussion among residents about where they would like to see more paths around the region.

Developers hoped a new "six-star quality" walking track at Funnel Bay could provide "Instagrammable" views over Airlie Beach and the ocean.

The track is mapped to run from the corner of Jasinique Dr and Langford Rd and continue through to Mandalay.

The walking track hinges on the development of a six-star resort that is set for Funnel Bay but got Whitsunday residents talking about where they hoped new tracks would be built.

On a Whitsunday Times Facebook post, Judith Miller Backway called for better pedestrian paths in Cannonvale.

"What about a footpath for Eshelby Drive where people have to walk on the road?" she said.

Jo Spencer also questioned whether there would be any work in other areas of the Whitsundays.

Plans for a new walking track sparked chatter online about where residents would like to see better pedestrian access across the Whitsundays with one resident hoping for a path at Hydeaway Bay. Photo: Daryl Wright.

"Will the budget stretch to include the dire need of rejuvenation for Dingo Beach and much needed pathway between Nellie Bay, Dingo Beach and Hydeaway Bay?" she said.

The Whitsunday Regional Council 2020-21 budget included funding for walkways at Dingo Beach under the Works for Queensland program.

Other commenters, like Pip Spencer Machray, argued work on roads should take place instead, with Pip claiming "priorities are up the creek without a paddle here".

However, some residents were happy about the news of a potential walking track at Funnel Bay with Jo Todd saying it would improve safety in the area.

"Hope plans are to put in more greenery, shady trees and lush natural environs," she said.

"Currently looks a bit like they paved paradise to put in a parking lot.

"Not currently pedestrian friendly other than the board walk (and) bus stops look like they forgot to put in the convex lenses on top to completely burn bus customers to a crisp."

The plans for a walking track at Funnel Bay came from a private developer who will seek funding assistance from the council and State Government.

The council included upgrades to several other walking paths in this year's budget.

These included the design of upgrades for the Edgecumbe Heights walking tracks in Bowen, work on a shared footpath in Dodd St at Proserpine and a new footpath on Calista Crt near Proserpine State School.