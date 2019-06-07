Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HISTORIC: Merewyn Wright, Donna Van 't Hoff, David Paddon, Cr Jan Clifford and Mayor Andrew Willcox.
HISTORIC: Merewyn Wright, Donna Van 't Hoff, David Paddon, Cr Jan Clifford and Mayor Andrew Willcox. Contributed
News

Walk to remember the story behind Airlie

Shannen McDonald
by
7th Jun 2019 10:00 AM

A HERITAGE Walk has begun to take shape, aiming to boost the Airlie Beach economy and provide visitors with a free, land-based activity.

After more than 18 months of planning, the members of the Rotary Club of Airlie Beach Inc have recently seen work commence on Stage 1 of the Club's Heritage Walk.

Funded through a grant from Rotary Australia, and supported by the Whitsunday Regional Council, following the devastation of Tropical Cyclone Debbie, the club aimed to develop a project that would generate long-term benefit for the area.

Rotarian and project manager David Paddon said the club agreed the quickest way to increase and strengthen local wealth would be to target tourism revenue, by providing a land-based activity which would encourage tourists to stay in town longer, and increase the visitor nights stay.

He said the club estimated if each visitor stayed an additional half-day, $22 million would be added to the local community.

"With our available funding we wanted to do something that would benefit out town and provide economic benefit for years to come,” he said.

"We decided on a creating a path which displays the history of the area where community members and visitors can come and walk along with their families and pick up some history along the way.”

Stage 1 includes the restoration of the original drinking well and widening of the board walk along Bicentennial Walk Way, along with seating and shade.

Stage 2 will continue to focus on local history with a compilation of historic feature, presented on an estimated 12 signs to be erected along the Bicentennial Walkway.

It is proposed the historical features to be highlighted will include stories from the Ngaro people, early explorers and settlers, first tourism initiatives, historical ships and the marine life.

bicentennial walkway mayor andrew willcox rotary club of airlie beach whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Farmer shines light on employment in agriculture

    premium_icon Farmer shines light on employment in agriculture

    News Farmer invites students onto his farm to encourage a career in agriculture.

    Man busted painting obscene images on a Cannonvale road

    premium_icon Man busted painting obscene images on a Cannonvale road

    Crime There is a time and place for public art, but this wasn't it.

    • 7th Jun 2019 10:20 AM
    Region shivers through week, but what's in store for weekend?

    Region shivers through week, but what's in store for...

    Weather Find out what caused below-average temperatures in Whitsundays.

    Vanity saved Ann's life - and it could save yours too

    premium_icon Vanity saved Ann's life - and it could save yours too

    Health Ann is living proof that vanity can save your skin - and life.