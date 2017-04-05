Walking over a thousand miles for the Whitsundays

Douggie Black has travelled 793km toward Mt Isa to the Gold Coast in eight days.

DOUGGIE Black has no direct connection to the Whitsundays, but he is still prepared to walk, pedal and run over 1000 miles for the cyclone ravaged community.

Four days before Cyclone Debbie struck the coast, the Gold Coast resident had committed himself to travel 1860km to Mt Isa, walking, running and riding a bike.

Currently in day eight of his ambitious trip, he is hoping to raise $10,000 on his go fund me page, with proceeds to go to the Airlie Beach Rotary Club to assist with the Cyclone Debbie clean up.

Mr Black said while at first he wasn't serious, he decided it was his "calling".

"I got sponsors on board like Hinterland Toyota, and once they donated a (support) car all the other things fell into place, it took a week to get things done," he said.

After viewing the scenes of devastation in the Whitsundays, he said any support he could offer could go a long way.

"I see a lot of the resorts and people up there have been pretty devastated and hit hard by the cyclone," he said.

"I have been in contact with the Rotary Club and my plans are to try and hand deliver the money to them."

Having already travelled 793km, Mr Black said his body was holding up well and would keep soldiering on.

To donate to the cause, visit https://www.gofundme.com/dougies-getting-it-done-gc2mt-isa.

To follow Mr Black on his journey go to 'Dougie's Getting it Done Breaking Down the Barriers. GC 2 Mt Isa' on Facebook.

Mr Black will arrive in Mt Isa in time for Triple J's Last Man Standing concert on April 22.