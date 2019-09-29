Wallabies comeback cruelled in World Cup farce

SAPPORO, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 21: Michael Hooper of Australia runs with the ball during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Group D game between Australia and Fiji at Sapporo Dome on September 21, 2019 in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

SAPPORO, JAPAN - SEPTEMBER 21: Michael Hooper of Australia runs with the ball during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Group D game between Australia and Fiji at Sapporo Dome on September 21, 2019 in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

At a World Cup that's been packed with shocks the biggest one of all would be if Australia can actually go on and win it from here but who would know after the sport's showcase event has been reduced to a complete farce.

The Wallabies didn't deserve to beat Wales because they made too many stupid mistakes and dropped the ball too often but nor did they deserve to be on the wrong end of so many terrible calls from the blundering match officials.

How Samu Kerevi could be the one penalised for his accidental head clash with Hadleigh Parkes when he was the one running with the ball in hand will remain one of the most baffling rulings the game's ever had.

LEFT CONFUSED

No wonder Australia's exasperated skipper Michael Hooper told the referee Romain Poite: "That's just terrible technique (from the Welsh defender). We can't carry the ball if that's going to be called all day."

If that wasn't bad enough, the officials failed to spot that Gareth Davies was a mile offside when he intercepted a pass from Will Genia to score on the stroke of halftime and give the Welsh a commanding 15-point lead that the Wallabies just couldn't bridge.

"The whole refereeing display has been disgraceful, not only by Romain Poite but by (Television Match Official Ben) Skeen as well," Australia's two-time World Cup winner and Fox Sports commentator Phil Kearns said.

"Wales have played some smart rugby, Wallabies have made some dumb mistakes but it was just embarrassing that the referee hasn't gone back to look how far… he's even two metres in front of his own defensive line that's moving up. That's an embarrassment."

PUBLIC RELATIONS DISASTER

Stephen Hoiles said World Rugby was to blame for the refereeing disaster that this World Cup has become ever since Reece Hodge was banned for three weeks for a no arms tackle.

"This is what happens when World Rugby comes out and makes a weak statement after week one and say they're not happy with the refereeing," Hoiles said on Fox Sports.

"You make referees paranoid , TMOs become paranoid, they talk to each other all game."

It was a cracker of a match that had a bit of everything but the signs were ominous that things weren't going to go well for the Wallabies even before kick off when David Pocock was left bleeding after a collision in the warmup.

SLOPPY START

Then things only got worse when the match started with the Wallabies turning the ball over on the opening kick off and Dan Biggar calmly potted a drop goal inside the first minute.

After 12 minutes, the Welsh were 10-0 in front after engineering a try straight from Australia's playbook when Biggar kicked for the corner and Parkes soared above Marika Koroibete and came down with the ball in his arms.

It was a terrible start but the Wallabies got themselves back into it when Adam

Ashley-Cooper from a crosskick from Bernard Foley then Biggar left the field after being flattened trying to tackle Kerevi, who was Australia's most dangerous player, until those two awful decisions gifted the Welsh a 23-8 lead at the break.

MISSED OPPORTUNITIES

The introduction of Matt Toomua, Nic White and Kurtley Beale in the second half gave Australia some extra spark and they got to within a point with 13 minutes to go after Dane Haylett-Petty and Hooper scored, but a late Welsh penalty gave the Six Nations champions the breathing space they needed to hang on.

The loss is not terminal for the Wallabies because they will still make the quarterfinals as long as they win their remaining pool games against Uruguay and Georgia but it may as well be.

No team has ever gone on to win the World Cup after a losing a pool match and the consequence of losing is the Wallabies now face the likely prospect of having to beat England New Zealand just to get to the final.