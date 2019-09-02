Wallabies prop gears up for World Cup swansong

Australia's longest serving Test prop Sekope Kepu will quit international rugby at the end of the World Cup.

Having already earned 105 caps since he made his debut for the Wallabies in 2008, Kepu would still be eligible for selection under the Giteau Law when he moves to London Irish next year but has decided to call it a day.

Kepu's first child Faith-Rose was born the same year he made his debut and she now has three younger brothers so the 33-year-old front-rower says he wants to spend more time with his family.

"I never thought I would have achieved that milestone (playing 100 Tests) and to have done so, it's something that makes me feel very privileged and fortunate," he said.

"My daughter is 11, so as long as she's lived, I've played rugby so she's almost ready for dad to hang it up and just be home a bit more.

"My family's been awesome, they've sacrificed a lot for me, especially my wife (Anna) for what's she's given up over the years. To juggle four kids at home at the moment, I don't know how she does it, she's definitely been the rock of our family."

Kepu's last match on home soil will be Saturday's Test against Samoa at Bankwest Stadium, where he will be honoured with an on-field presentation to mark his impact on the game.

"It's going to be very special," he said. "It's another massive challenge and something I'm definitely looking forward to, running out in front of family and friends as well as our home fans for the last time this year.

"I'll let my wife contact all the friends and relatives that want to come along to the game but it will just be a great day to play against Samoa. It's going to be a hell of a week and I'm definitely looking forward to it."

Already a veteran of two World Cups, Kepu has been instrumental in transforming Australia's scrum from a weakness to a strength and believes the pack is in great shape for when he leaves.

Sekope Kepu will retire from international rugby to spend more time with his young family. Picture: AAP

"There's guys pushing for spots everywhere now. We have quality depth in Australian Rugby at the moment and I'll be looking from afar and just excited about what we have," he said.

"Guys like Allan (Alaalatoa) and Taniela (Tupou), they have now established themselves at Test level and then Scotty (Sio), Slips (James Slipper), Tolu (Latu) and Folau (Fainga'a) and all those guys - and now we can play anybody in that front row and you can guarantee they are going to do the job, no matter who we are playing."